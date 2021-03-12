ATBU matriculates 7,156 students for two academic sessions due to COVID-19

A total of 7,158 students have been admitted and matriculated for the 2019/2020 and 2020 /2021 academic session by Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Speaking during the matriculation of the students, on Friday, at the Yelwa campus, the VC, Muhammad Ahmad Abdulazeez, said that, “Because of our limited facilities, we could not admit everybody that wanted to be here. So, in all, 7158 number of students were admitted.”

The VC explained that it was the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the delay in matriculation of the 2019 intake saying that, “As it were, the system had to reboot for any reasonable work to be done regarding admission and its attendant challenges.”

According to him, “the times are challenging. Humanity is faced with new challenges. COVID-19 is real. Here in ATBU, we are responding to the pandemic in ways that are in line with the established protocols of the government.”

He added that “We insist on face masks, washing of hands, use of hand sanitisers and social distancing. I implore you all to obey these protocols knowing that they are for our own good. Non – compliance may deny you access to certain places and facilities on campus. We are also mindful of your security That Bauchi State is one of most peaceful state in the country does not permit us to be lax on matters of Security.”

The VC advised the new students to familiarize themselves with the dos and don’ts of the environment and also pay due attention to the orientation programme warning that, “ATBU has zero-tolerance for cultism, examination misconduct, all forms of criminality as well as anti-social behaviours.”

He then assured that “The good conduct of those before you and their exploits in the world of work, has cast this institution in a very good light and we are jealous in defending it for the next generation of students.”

He, therefore, warned that “All strange faces and movements must be promptly reported to the security department. Remember ‘A stitch in time saves nine’.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ATBU matriculates