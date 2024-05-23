Kwara State Police Command has arraigned four suspects before the Magistrate court over a missing placenta which occurred at the Cottage Hospital at Iloffa town in the Oke-Ero local government area of the state.

The placenta was declared missing last Sunday at the hospital after the hospital attendants took the delivery of the daughter of one Mrs. Williams Bukola.

The four suspects arraigned before the court are, the matron of the hospital, Dr. Ajibola Joseph, Mrs Alabi Peace, who took the delivery and a Ward attendant, Mrs Adewunmi Toyin.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR) obtained in Ilorin on Thursday, Dr. Ajibola Joseph and the matron, Mrs. Olanrewaju Joseph, were on Wednesday arraigned before the magistrate for committing an offence, titled, “Negligent conduct causing danger to person or property contrary to section 196 of Penal code”.

The duo were, however, granted bail by Magistrate A. A. Issa while the case was adjourned to June 26, 2024 for a hearing.

Meanwhile on Thursday in another Magistrate court of Chief Magistrate Qudus Adebayo, the bail for Mrs. Alabi Peace, who took the delivery and the Ward attendant, Mrs. Adewunmi Toyin, who allegedly disposed of the missing placenta were denied.

While Mr. Oluwaseun Oluwayomi Ikubami and C. M. Chima appeared for Mrs. Adewunmi Toyin, Chief Isaac Adebayo and Mrs. Bukola Owoniyi represented Mrs. Alabi Peace.

Mr. Hassan Sheu represented the complainant.

Though Chief Magistrate Adebayo said he did not have jurisdiction over the case, she, however, denied bail of the suspects as a result of the sensitivity of the matter.

After the arguments of both parties, Chief Magistrate Adebayo ruled that “I have considered the application of the clients, on the bail of the two defendants and hereby ruled that the bail application be refused.

“They (suspects) are to be remanded at the Correctional Facility in Ilorin.

The case has been adjourned to June 13, 2024.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE