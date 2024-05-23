The Chairman, Hospital Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi has disclosed that Governor Seyi Makinde has given an express approval for the recruitment of consultants, doctors and other healthcare professionals

Fagbemi made this known during an interactive session with the leadership of the Union of Nurses and Midwives who had declared an indefinite strike action to press home their demands in Ibadan on Thursday.

He said the move is aimed at addressing the pressing issues raised by the healthcare workers, which include mass recruitment of staff to combat shortage, correction of discrepancies on promotion letters, adoption of the 25% CONHESS adjustment circular, and financial implementation of promotions at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital.

Fagbemi noted that the decision has been commended by various stakeholders, recognizing Governor Makinde’s commitment to prioritizing the health sector and providing quality healthcare services for residents of the State.

Dr. Akin Fagbemi equally commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his unwavering commitment to the upliftment of the health sector.

He expressed gratitude for the governor’s proactive steps in addressing the concerns of healthcare workers, emphasizing that such efforts demonstrate a genuine dedication to improving healthcare services in the state.

Fagbemi highlighted the significance of the governor’s decision to recruit additional healthcare professionals, as it directly addresses the shortage of staff in hospitals and healthcare centres across the state.

He further praised the governor for promoting transparency and accountability within the health sector, which aligns with the core values essential for providing quality healthcare services.

In the same vein, Dr. Fagbemi pledged his full support and cooperation with the Ministry of Health in implementing the necessary changes and initiatives that will ultimately benefit the residents of Oyo State.

He expressed confidence that with the continued support from Governor Makinde, the health sector in the state will experience significant growth and transformation.

The Chairman assured the Union leaders that in addition to the hazard allowance that has been approved and already being paid and the recruitment exercise which is going to start immediately, other issues raised are frontally being addressed as evidenced by revelations at the meeting.

There are strong indications that the Union leaders will reciprocate the kind gesture of His Excellency and consider putting an end to the industrial action.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE