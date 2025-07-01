Kwara PDP rejects Atiku-led coalition

Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it will not join the coalition being spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or any other group outside the established structure of the main opposition party.

In a statement by the State Secretary of the party, Abdulrahman Abdullahi Kayode, the leadership of the party urged members and supporters across the state to remain vigilant and not be deceived or misled by the antics of some politicians.

The party said that there were attempts by certain individuals and political actors to lure its members and supporters into the newly formed coalition movement.

It also warned some politicians in the country to desist from using Dr Saraki’s name to lure people or curry favour within their new political fold, saying that “they should campaign based on their own track records and not hide behind the name and legacy of our leader.”

“We wish to categorically state that the PDP, particularly in Kwara State under the leadership of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has no affiliation whatsoever with the coalition being spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or any other group outside the established structure of our great party.

“We urge our members and supporters across the state to remain vigilant and not be deceived or misled by the antics of stranded and unpopular politicians who, having deserted our party, are now seeking relevance by falsely using the name of our leader, Dr Bukola Saraki, to win support for their new political adventure.

“These individuals had either left or were irrelevant within the party during the September 2024 local government elections, yet despite their absence, our party triumphed at the polls—a testament to the unwavering support we continue to enjoy from the people of Kwara State, regardless of the manipulation of results by the ruling party.

“We caution this set of desperate politicians to desist from using Dr Saraki’s name to lure people or curry favour within their new political fold. If they are truly confident in their popularity and acceptance among the people, they should campaign based on their own track records and not hide behind the name and legacy of our leader.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki remains a proud and committed member of the PDP and is actively involved in efforts to reposition and unify the party in preparation for a successful outing in the 2027 general elections.

“The PDP in Kwara remains united, focused, and loyal to its ideals. We advise all our members to disregard any invitation or pressure to join the so-called coalition and remain steadfast under the banner of the PDP.”

