Traditional ruler of Idera kingdom in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara, the Onidera of Idera kingdom, Oba James Oladipo Buremoh, has celebrated the 20th anniversary of the ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

Speaking during the activities marking the 20th anniversary, the royal father said that construction work on a multi-million naira vocational and computer training centre which he is building in the town has reached an advanced stage and would be ready for commissioning in December this year.

Oba James Oladipo Buremoh, an international wrestler of great repute in his heydays, was popularly known as ‘Ladi African Tiger‘.

The monarch said that the project, meant to transform Idera kingdom and provide employment opportunities for the kingdom’s teeming youths, is being undertaken through his foundation, Ladi Tiger Rural Development Foundation, and support from his cabinet members and friends at home and in the diaspora.

Oba Buremoh recalled that he was initially apprehensive of what the future had in store for him when the kingmakers pronounced him king in 2004, saying that he gave all the glory to God for the support his cabinet members, family, friends and his chiefs at home and in the diaspora gave him to make the 20 years journey a resounding success.

Some of his achievements during the 20-year reign, he said, included “provision of potable water, infrastructure, renovation of dispensary and classrooms and construction of new classrooms through counterpart funding with the state government“.

“I don’t see myself as your king, but I see myself as your servant and I will continue to give my all for the rapid development of Idera kingdom and its environs. That was the specific instruction the Almighty God gave me before ascending the throne of my forefathers and I will not deviate from it. So, wherever you people want, send me.”

Oba Buremoh lauded Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state for the huge support Idera kingdom is receiving from his administration, particularly the construction of their road. Like Oliver Twist, the monarch is asking for more infrastructure and internet services to boost the economy of the area and curb rural-urban migration in the state.

In this regard, the monarch sued for peace among his people, saying that there could never be any meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour, bickering, and bitterness.

Speaking at the inter-faith prayer session, Pastor A. Oyinloye of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Idera, and the Chief Imam of Idera, Alhaji Wahab Ibitoye, commended the selfless service of Oba Buremoh, thanking God for the vision, grace, direction and divine provision for the success so far.

A friend of the monarch, Chief Olufemi Owolabi, who is the Otun Balogun of Idera, and came in from the US to represent the 20 Chiefs in the diaspora, lauded Oba Buremoh for his dedication to the welfare of his people and promised to convince his colleagues to further support his efforts.

He oversaw the cutting of the anniversary cake, made by the students of the Culinary Department of the Ladi Vocational Training Center, which they presented to the monarch as a token of their appreciation for helping to better their lives.

The Oba also invited a friend from the UK, Princess Omowumi Ojo, represented by two of the employees in her foundation, who blessed 62 widows with a sum of N5,000 each after counselling them, with a promise for more support to them.