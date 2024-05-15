The Federal Government has announced the ground-breaking ceremony for the building of a 1,600-capacity student hostel in Akwa Ibom State.
This project is part of a N98.2 billion nationwide initiative to enhance educational infrastructure.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mohammed Manga, Director, Information & Public Relations, said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, stated that “the Federal Government, in partnership with states and the private sector, will construct 24 housing facilities across 24 institutions, each with 1,600 bed spaces.
“This addresses a significant student accommodation deficit, enhancing student performance and well-being. It is also a testament to the sophistication and depth of our local capital markets.”
Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Mr Okokon Ekanem Udo, the Minister added that “this initiative invests in our youth and educational infrastructure, ensuring that tomorrow’s leaders have the resources and environment they need to thrive.
“It also demonstrates the private sector’s willingness and capacity to partner with government to deliver critical infrastructure projects across all geopolitical zones, to reduce the housing deficit”, Wale Edun said.
