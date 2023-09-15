Kwara State government has tasked the contractor handling the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba satellite campuses of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete to ensure they become operational by the next academic session.

In a statement by the state ministry of Tertiary Education, signed by the press secretary, Mrs. Mansurat Amuda-Kannike, the commissioner, Dr. Mary Arinde, gave the order during an assessment visit to the campuses.

According to the statement, the commissioner, accompanied by the permanent secretary in the ministry, project consultants, and other relevant stakeholders, expressed optimism on the completion of the projects and charged the contractor to work within the stipulated time frame.

”Dr Arinde maintained that expectations were high on the two satellite campuses, and urged the contractor to speed up the pace of work and ensure qualitative progress on the projects.

”The commissioner, however, encouraged the contractor to swift into action immediately to justify the state government’s investment on the projects and to justify the confidence reposed in the construction firm.

”She appraised her principal as an uncommon governor for retaining the same contractor engaged by the previous administration to continue with the projects”, the statement said.

The statement also quoted the Permanent Secretary, Sabitiyu Grillo, praising Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the priority attention placed on education and implored the contractor to deliver quality jobs on both campuses.

The Project Manager and lead Consultant, Architect Mohammed Faworaja, was quoted saying that the objective of the consistent monitoring, site inspection, and interfacing with the contractor was to ensure strict professionalism and the usage of quality construction materials.

