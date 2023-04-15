The Governorship, National and State Assemblies election tribunal in Kwara state has received a total of eleven election petitions from candidates who contested in the just-concluded 2023 general elections in the state.

Of the eleven petitions, eight were filed by contestants for the State House of Assembly elections, while three were filed for the House of Representatives election.

However, the petitions for the House of Representatives have been reduced to two after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Muhammed Ibrahim Ajia, for the Ilorin West/Asa Federal constituency withdrew his petition.

The only Senatorial petitioner, Kayode Ayelabegan of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), for Kwara Central, is also reported to have withdrawn his petition.

He was defeated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Muktar Shagaya.

When contacted, Kayode Ayelabegan declined to confirm his withdrawal, and efforts to confirm the development proved abortive.

However, another candidate of the NNPP, Ope Saraki, who contested the Asa/Ilorin West House of Representatives seat confirmed that he had withdrawn his petition but did not give details.

The Secretary of the election tribunal, Mrs Aishat Fika, revealed that no date has been fixed for the commencement of work yet.

She stated that “although the stage is set, no date has been fixed for hearing of the petitions filed before the election tribunal yet.”

