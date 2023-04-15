There was mild tension in the Isu local government area of Imo, as political thugs on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall amidst heavy presence of security agencies.

It was gathered the incident occurred in the wee hours of the day.

The thugs numbering about five invaded the area as voters were rendered helpless.

However, voters have expressed fears over the security armored vehicle patrolling the area before the snatching of the box.

“We are afraid. You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people and you it was planned. We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong,” one of the voters, who introduced himself simply as Chibuike, told Vanguard.

