Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on the Kwara State government to conduct a proper investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the boat mishap in Patigi local government area of the state with a view to putting in place measures to prevent recurrence.

Saraki, in a statement by his Press Officer on Home Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, described the accident as unfortunate and a great loss to the affected families, communities, and the state at large.

The former Senate President also commiserated with the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, the family of the victims and the good people of Patigi and Kwara State over the fatal boat mishap which claimed the lives of many passengers on Monday.

According to the report, passengers aboard the commercial boat were travelling from Egboti in Niger State en route Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“I deeply empathize and sympathize with the royal father, the good people of Patigi, and the families of victims of the boat mishap”, Saraki stated.

He called on the government to conduct a proper investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the mishap with a view to putting in place measures to prevent recurrence.

He urged the families of the victims to take solace in the fact that death is an inevitable end for all mortals.

Saraki prayed to God Almighty to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the families and the entire Patigi community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

