A group from the Bogoro/Dass /Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State known as G-16 has extolled the good values and leadership qualities of former Speaker of House of Representatives, Barr Yakubu Dogara.

The G-16 commended Yakubu Dogara for bringing so many developmental projects and programmes to the Three local government areas within his Sixteen years of representation of the area at the lower Chambers of the NASS.

The commendation by the Stakeholders of the Federal Constituency was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of G-16, Hon Yusuf Titus Terry, copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

The G:16 noted that thousands of constituents were empowered in many ways to become self-reliant during the period he served them.

The Group stressed that the former Speaker who did not recontest for another tenure in the 2023 General elections after a series of calls on him to do so by the people of the constituency, performed exceptionally well when compared to his predecessors.

The statement further recalled that after winning the election in 2015 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yakubu Dogara was unanimously elected by his colleagues as Speaker of the 8th Assembly.

“After four years of been the speaker, he was lobbied by the constituents to contest again but Dogara said that let a new face represent the Constituency,” the G-16 stated.

The group further recalled that Yakubu Dogara’s efforts to allow a new person represent the Constituency was truncated by his people who insisted he must continue in 2019 or else, the seat of the constituency has to remain vacant.

According to Titus Terry, the sustained demand by the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency for him to continue, made him succumb by contesting under the APC where he recorded a landslide victory at the 2019 polls.

Yusuf Terry explained that it was only during Yakubu Dogara’s representation that the Constituency witnessed both human and infrastructural development.

According to him, funds ranging from N50,000 to N100,000 each were distributed to over 7000 women when he celebrated his 50th birthday to help them boost their businesses.





He said that, in 2019, Yakubu Dogara donated Ambulances to Bogoro, Dass and Tafawa-Balewa Primary Healthcare Centers, apart from the earth dams he constructed in the Three local government areas that constituted the Constituency to boost irrigation and dry season farming.

Titus Terry boasted that, it is only during Yakubu Dogara’s representation that each and every ward in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa was able to have access to good road network.

He said that Yakubu Dogara has before becoming the Speaker, served as Chairman, House services, among others.

The Public Relations Officer of the group, Engr. Benjamin Nabale Biruwa said that Bogoro/Dass/ Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency has set a record as the first Constituency in Bauchi state to return a member to the House of Representatives for four consecutive terms.

He said that as the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara ensured the speedy passage of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill and also facilitated the establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) which was sponsored by him.

Engr. Benjamin Nabale Biruwa urged the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa-Balewa Federal Constituency to continue to pray to God to grant the former speaker long life and ability to serve the country again in every given opportunity.

