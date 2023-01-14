Fatal crash claims 5 lives, others injured in Bauchi

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five people in a multiple fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, 14th January 2023.

The fatal crash according to Zebra 45, RS 12.12 Darazo Unit of Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) occurred at Kili village, Km 9 from the Base of Zebra 45 in Darazo on the Darazo – Kari Federal Highway.

Report of the Road Traffic Crash (RTC) indicated that it happened at 0137hrs while the FRSC was called at 0140hrs taking the personnel 9 minutes to arrive at the scene at 0149hrs.

The multiple crash involved 2 vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Hummer commercial bus on the fleet of the NURTW and a white Peugeot Boxer bus also used for commercial purposes.

FRSC disclosed that 21 people comprising 16 male adults and 5 female adults were involved in the fatal crash out of which 5 people made up of 3 female adults and 2 male adults were killed on the spot of the crash.

Also, 12 people made up of 10 Male Adults and 2 Female Adults were variously injured with bruises while the probable cause of the crash was dangerous driving (DGD).

No items were recovered at the scene from any of the victims while the obstruction was immediately cleared to allow for free flow of traffic within the spot.

The action taken by personnel of the FRSC was the evacuation of all the injured victims and the corpses to the General Hospital in Darazo for medical attention and deposition in the Morgue.

According to the lead Rescuer, SMI E. Madu, the rescue team returned to the base successfully.