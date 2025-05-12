Kwankwanso is the real betrayer —NNPP Chieftain

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has criticized former Kano State governor and its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, for describing members of the Kwankwassiya Movement who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as betrayers, stating that he is the real betrayer.

Kwankwaso, who is also a former Minister of Defence recently attacked members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement of which he is a national leader for leaving the NNPP for APC saying their actions is nothing but a betrayal of trust.

Recall that the senator representing Kano South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Abdulrahman Kawu, recently defected to the ruling party alongside with some federal lawmakers from Kano State.

NNPP fractional chairman, Agbo Major, in a statement on Monday in Lagos stated that Kwankwaso cannot speak for the party as he has been expelled from NNPP.

Major stated that the Kwankwassiya Movement is not a political party but a group admitted into the NNPP in the wake of the 2023 presidential elections where their leader became the flag bearer of the party.

He said, “Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has been expelled from NNPP and together with his followers, led by Dr Ahmed Ajuji.

“The NNPP has long severed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kwankwaso and his Kwankwassiya a movement after the presidential elections in 2023, hence, members of the movement, as Nigerian citizens, are legally free to join any political party of their choice.

“The same Kwankwaso who betrayed the trust reposed in him by the NNPP when he tried to hijack the party is the one calling others betrayers.

“Nigerians have the constitutional right to join and belong to any political party of their choice.

“Therefore, Kwankwaso, who has long lost control of his Kwankwasiya movement, cannot stop his members from belonging to the APC and/or any other political party in Nigeria.

“Kwankwaso lost all respect from his followers when he tried to bite the fingers that gave him the presidential ticket on trust without any financial obligations.

“Kwankwaso has long been expelled from the NNPP and should either register his own party or look for another political platform to hijack.

He added, “His members defecting to the APC simply shows that he has also lost control of the movement, just like he lost his planned hijack of the NNPP, registered in 2002, before his entrance in 2023.

“Kwankwaso’s political career ended with his expulsion from the NNPP and the consequent defection of his followers.

“Kwankwaso should take advantage of Sen. Abdullah Ganduje’s large heart to help him return to the APC family as an ordinary member of the party rather than criticise defectors to the party.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE