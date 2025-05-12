PDP governors move to reunite warring factions

…names Saraki to lead reconciliation committee

In a bid to resolve internal rifts and restore unity within its ranks ahead of a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting later this month, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has constituted a high-level reconciliation committee headed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The decision was reached on Sunday night at an expanded meeting of the forum in Abuja, which brought together serving and former PDP governors, as well as members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

The meeting was held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge and was presided over by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed said the gathering provided a platform for frank discussions around the challenges confronting the party, especially as it prepares for its NEC meeting scheduled for May 27 and an early national convention expected in August.

He said, “This was an opportunity to close ranks and make sure there are no ill feelings or misgivings among the leaders of our party,” he told journalists after the meeting.

“To this end, we have set up a seven-member committee, headed by His Excellency Dr. Bukola Saraki, to lead reconciliation efforts and ensure a rancour-free NEC and convention.”

Governor Mohammed noted that while the party has faced defections and internal disagreements, such developments were not unusual in a democracy.

“Rather than weaken us, these challenges are bringing us together,” he said, adding that the PDP would work to preserve its stronghold in states with deep-rooted party structures and reclaim lost ground ahead of the next election cycle.

He declined to go into detail on the specific issues discussed, but acknowledged that litigations, interpersonal grievances, and the lingering effects of past crises had been on the agenda.

Saraki, who also served as governor of Kwara State, confirmed his appointment as chairman of the reconciliation committee in a post on social media following the meeting.

“We had a fruitful deliberation on the party’s present challenges and its future,” Saraki said.

“The meeting was well attended, and as part of the decisions taken, a seven-man committee was set up to prepare for a smooth NEC and convention.”

Members of the committee include Governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), and Peter Mbah (Enugu), alongside former governors and senators Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Okezie Ikpeazu.

Saraki expressed confidence in the team’s ability to deliver on its mandate, pledging that the committee would work assiduously to mend fences and reposition the party for unity and electoral competitiveness.

The reconciliation push comes as the PDP continues to grapple with defections, power tussles, and leadership disputes that have threatened to destabilize the party since its loss of the presidency in 2015.

The outcome of the NEC meeting later this month is expected to shape the PDP’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

