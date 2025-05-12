Gov Soludo not defecting to APC — Chief of Staff

Chief of Staff to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Chief Ernest Ezeajughi, has refuted rumours suggesting that the governor is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ezeajughi refuted the information in a statement he signed and made available to Journalists in Awka on Monday.

He said that those spreading such stories are merely attempting to overheat the political atmosphere in the state.

According to Ezeajughi, although APGA and APC share similar progressive ideologies, this does not imply that the governor intends to leave his party.

“There have been suggestions that the visit of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is a covert move by Governor Soludo to defect to the APC after the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 8 this year.”

“But let me be categorical, Governor Soludo is in APGA, which stands for the All Progressives Grand Alliance.”

“We have the All Progressives Congress (APC), and while both parties identify as progressives, one is older and the other APC, is currently at the federal centre,” he added.

Ezeajughi noted that during President Tinubu’s visit to Anambra State, Governor Soludo urged the president to lead all progressives toward a better Nigeria.

“He remains firmly in APGA. The fact that both parties share progressive ideologies does not translate to defection,” he stated.

He further pointed out that APGA has a history of supporting sitting presidents and the ruling party at the centre, without its governors defecting.

“It happened during Mr. Peter Obi’s time when President Goodluck Jonathan was in office, and again under Chief Willie Obiano during President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” he said. “That policy remains unchanged.”

“These rumours do not hold water. People often go around saying that Governor Soludo is joining the APC,”

“However, the APC already has a gubernatorial candidate and a running mate.

“Are they suggesting that their candidate would be replaced by Governor Soludo? Even after the election, what purpose would it serve for him to join the APC?”Ezeajughi said.

He expressed confidence in APGA’s prospects in the upcoming election but emphasised that they are not taking anything for granted.

“We are confident the election will be smooth and peaceful, and Soludo will win. But we won’t rest—we will knock on every door in all 326 electoral wards in Anambra State,” he said.

The COS also remarked that President Tinubu’s visit was a testament to his interest in the development efforts of the Soludo administration.

“The governor has taken bold steps to transform the state in socioeconomic development and infrastructure.”

“These include major signature projects across various sectors.”

“I thank Mr. President for visiting despite pressure from different quarters. His presence shows that the governor is working, that the progressives are working together, and that the president has found a partnership that works with Governor Soludo,” Ezeajughi added.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE