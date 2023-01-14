Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ tops list of most watched movies on Netflix Naija in 2022

Kunle Afoloyan’s ‘Anikulapo’ is officially the most watched movie on Netflix in Nigeria in 2022, according to the popular streaming data provider, FlixPatrol.

This is considered a huge feat in the Nigerian movie industry. Given that the Nigerian epic fantasy film Anikulapo surpassed huge international projects like ‘RRR’ and ‘Adam Project’ to secure the top spot on the world’s leading streaming entertainment service provider; considering both movies were released in March while the Nigerian movie was released in September 30, 2022.This is hardly surprising considering that the Netflix original debuted to rave reviews and quickly became the most watched non-English film globally with a total of 8,730,000 global views within a few weeks.

However, 2022 was indeed a remarkable year in the Nollywood industry as the Nigerian audience consumed a lot of Nigeria local content with only four foreign titles making the top 10 list. The epic film Anikulapo tells the story of love, death and betrayal following a young man’s quest for greener pastures, who encounters a mythical bird (Akala) with the power to give him another chance to live. Among the notable Nollywood stars that featured in the movie are: Kunle Remi; Bimbo Ademoye; Sola Sobowale; Hakeem Kae-Kazim; Taiwo Hassan, Adebayo salami and yinka quadri.

Other rated popular movies on Netflix in Nigeria for 2022 are: ‘RRR’, ‘Adam project’, ‘The Griot’, ‘Breaded life’, ‘The Tinder Swindler’, ‘Man of God,’ ‘Chief Daddy 2’,’ The School of Good and Evil’, ‘Dwindle’.

