BBNaija star, Tacha gifts money to PVC holders, task Nigerians to vote their conscience

Social media influencer and BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, known as Tacha, has started a solo campaign as the 2023 elections draw near. she described the move as a way to contribute her quota to the success of the upcoming general election. While she urged Nigerians to vote for the candidate, they think is best for them and emphasised the significance of having their PVCs.

She took to the streets to encourage people to vote with their consciences while also rewarding PVC owners financially.

‘’I’m not giving money just because I owns a lot of it, rather I’m doing this because I care’’. she said.

In the viral video, she shared on her official Instagram account, the BBNaija star and brand influencer swarmed the streets, randomly contacting commuters and locals to ask whether they had their PVCs.

She emphasised how crucial it is to keep in mind one’s conscience when casting a vote come the general election, the decision will affect everyone, not just the voter but also their family.

