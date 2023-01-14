Music is my calling —Uchen

For talented Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Uchen Henry, who is better known as Uchen by admirers, music is the real deal.

According to him, music is his life and what he loves doing most. Uchen is one of the promising acts that has been disturbing the underground music scene.

Uchen revealed that he grew up listening to the likes of Akon, and Bob Marley, who remains his mentor and source of inspiration adding, “I grew up listening to different songs though, I found Bob Marley and Akon so lovely and inspiring.”

Asked if he could quit music for something else, he said: “Never, I could do other things alongside music but dumping music is out of it. Music is my calling and I can’t abandon my calling for anything else. It’s a God-given talent that I must build to impact the world positively.”

“Apart from music, I also love to do other things during my leisure time. I love traveling and soccer, but those are just hobbies. Singing is what I am known for and I can’t deny that fact.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Needs Stingy Leader To Develop — Obi

THE standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr Peter Obi, on Tuesday, said the country needs a stingy leader to develop in all sectors…

Atiku Discusses Economy, Security With UK Government Officials

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with officials of the British government to discuss issues bordering on economy, security, and immigration among others that are likely to be of mutual interest if he is elected the president of Nigeria…





Dear Nigerians, Resident Doctors May Go On Nationwide Strike (See Details)

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned to go on a nationwide strike if the federal government does not meet its demands…

What Makinde Must Do To Retain His Seat — Abdusalam, Ex-Oyo AG

Aare Abdulsalam Abdullah, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State, in this interview with OLAWALE OLANIYAN, spoke about the chances of the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde…

Lagos Port Operator Increases Export Charges, Threatens Nigeria’s Export Promotion