Kudos to Ogun CP

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Sikiru Bankole, is following the rule of law and has warned all the rank and file of officers in his command to stay away from detaining any suspect more 24 hours.

I want to use this opportunity to appeal to CP Bankole to continue to inform his officers to conduct discreet investigation into any reported case before charging them to court and release whoever is innocent

CP Bankole is an experienced officer who hates cheating, I recently sent a petition to the office of the Ogun CP and our petition was given urgent attention it needed while CP Bankole being a legal practitioner advised us properly.

Truth be told, we need more like CP Bankole in the Nigerian police force; he is discharging his duties effectively. He should continue with his good deeds by protecting the lives and property of the people of Ogun state and continue to ensure his men follow the rule of law and desist from killing people under the guise of accident discharge.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.