Kudos to the National Assembly for the adoption of the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee.’ For me, signing the anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee,’ into law by our president is a good omen for further better political developments in the country – like the redesigning of our national flag.

Some people have complained about our flag looking so ordinary with just two colours, and opined that a symbol like black stars needs to be in our flag to portray Nigeria as a leader in Africa. This argument sounds reasonable, seeing that we pride ourselves as the giant of Africa. So, this proposal needs to be considered by our National Assembly.

Others also pointed out that the signing into law of our old national anthem may well have opened the door to a national discourse on our reverting back to the parliamentary system of government, which they claim is much cheaper to run than the naira guzzling presidential system.

There are a lot of merits in this proposal it seems to me. I wish the national assembly can deliberate on these two issues soon to remove the very heavy burdens of running this gargantuan presidential system.

Ade Ajakaiye, Ibadan

