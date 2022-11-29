Koluama, Ikebiri communities settle land dispute

The people of Ikebiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have cleared the air over claims that the people of Koluama community invaded their settlement, carted away valuables and destroyed properties worth millions of naira over an alleged dispute for Otogbene, Obomukorogbene, Sonomadeigbahe-Gbene and other satellite settlements.

The paramount ruler of Ikebiri community, Francis Odudu, said that his community was not invaded but that there were threats of invasion by the people of Koluama kingdom, a situation which, he said, had been brought under control.

Reacting to widespread rumours which claimed that the people of Koluama kingdom invaded Ikebiri community, carted away valuables and destroyed properties worth millions of naira, he said the two communities are not at war with each other.

In a telephone chat with Nigerian Tribune, Odudu further explained that “the land in dispute was given back to us in a Supreme Court judgment and since the judgment was granted, the people of Koluama kingdom refused to obey the court order, instead they went on threatening our people living on the land.

“As we speak, I can confirm that they did not invade our community and no property was destroyed or life was lost. In fact, nobody was injured in our community. So, stories that we are claiming that Koluama kingdom invaded our community is false.”

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the leadership of the Koluama kingdom Council-of-Chiefs in Southern ljaw Local Govermment Area of Bayelsa State, had appealed to the public to disregard the report that his people invaded Ikebiri community.

According to the clan head of Koluama kingdom, King Solomon Ebifatei Edi Kolu XI, the allegations were false and baseless, describing Koluama people as law-abiding who would never take the laws into their hands.