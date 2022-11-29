Niger govt inaugurates ease of doing business council

The Niger State Government said it has attached a high premium to the development of the state’s economy, next to security by inaugurating the Niger state ease of doing business environment council.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane stated this shortly after inaugurating the council and the state saber steering/technical committee.

The SSG, stated further that the council has been constituted to consolidate the achievement of Governor Abubakar Dani Bello- led administration in the rapid and sustainable development of the State’s economy.

He, however, lamented that despite the vast potential, the state is still grappling with the challenges of development in the economic sector, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to tackle and permanently put the challenges to rest.

He revealed that the government has put in place friendly policies to not only attract investors but also nurture their investments while stating further that the administration has developed several financial and technical initiatives targeted at economic growth and development.

According to the SSG, “The state would soon have a compendium of incentives for investors, and these and more are evidence of the government’s commitment to the sustainable development of the state’s economy.

In his response, the chairman of the state saber steering/technical committee and the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Usman Tinau Mohammed commended the government for these laudable initiatives and the confidence reposed in them while pledging to apply their experiences in the discharge of their duties.

The council has the following operational guidelines: coordinate and supervise overall reforms with the implementation framework/guideline of PEBEC, interface with the State Executive Council(SEC) for necessary approvals and directives and provide quarterly/bi-annual reports to the SEC on reforms activities of ease of doing business in the state among others.

While the term of reference for the state saber steering committee includes delivering on achieving the SABER eligibility criteria/result areas of the programme, serving as an integral of Open Government Programme/State Fiscal Transparency and Sustainability under the Ministry of Finance and steering a technical committee of the SABEC.

Members of the council include the Secretary to the State Government as the Chairman, while other members include the Commissioner of Investment, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Finance, Commissioner of Planning, Commissioner of Lands, Commissioner of Environment, Commissioner of Justice& Attorney General of the State, Commissioner of Works, Chairman, Niger Internal Revenue Service, General Manager, Niger State Urban Development Board, Director General, SME/MFA, President, NACCIMA, President, NASPAN while ES/CEO, NSIPA will be the secretary.

The Niger state saber steering/technical committee has the following as members: Commissioner of Finance as the Chairman while other members include the Commissioner of Investments, Permanent Secretary, Finance, Permanent Secretary, Planning, Permanent Secretary, Lands, Permanent Secretary, TEST, Permanent Secretary, Justice, Chairman, NIRS, Accountant General, Auditor General, Director General, DMB, ES/CEO, NSIPA and the Director General, OGP/SFTAS will serve as the secretary.

