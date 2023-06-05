After an attack on Governor Yahaya Bello’s convoy by some hoodlums last Saturday, the Kogi State Traditional Council of Chiefs, led by Atta Igala, Alaji Mathew Opaluwa Ogwuche-Akpa, has strongly condemned the attack, saying it is a criminal act that must not be repeated in the State.

He made his position known on Monday when he paid a visit to Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House in Lokoja on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Atta Igala expressed his sympathy to the governor.

He cautioned politicians and their followers to ensure that their campaigns are conducted without resorting to violence or intimidation.

In his prayers for the continuous well-being of Governor Yahaya Bello and the progress of Kogi State, His the Ohimege-Igu of Koton-Karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah Koto, emphasised that the state, which has enjoyed significant peace and tranquility under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, will continue to remain peaceful.

He urged politicians to adhere to the established rules.

The Governor in his remarks expressed his surprise at the conduct of those who attacked his convoy.

He said that sometime back on his way to Abuja on May 25th, his convoy encountered a roadblock allegedly set up by protesting truck drivers who claimed to have issues with the task force.

The governor stated that after waiting for hours, enduring untold hardship alongside other commuters who were unaware of the situation, he joined the security personnel in clearing the road.

He said the perpetrators, who had subjected other road users to such harsh conditions, were subsequently arrested and charged by the security forces.

The governor emphasised that such actions were meant to serve as a deterrent to others who may attempt to take the law into their own hands.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE