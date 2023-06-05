Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, discharged and acquitted former Head of Service (HoS) of the Federation, Mr Stephen Oronsaye of the N190 million fraud charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court held in the judgment that, the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to warrant Oronsaye’s conviction.

The former Head of Service of the Federation was arraigned alongside the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe on a 49-count charge.

The charges were later amended and reduced to 22 counts after the anti-graft agency separated parts of the charges involving a former head of the Presidential Pension Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was then at large.

Maina was later charged separately by the EFCC and was subsequently convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment in November 2021.

Three companies, Cluster Logistic Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Drew Investment and Construction Company Limited were also joined in the charge preferred against Oronsaye by the EFCC.

The EFCC alleged that Orosanye and other defendants in the charge had, between 2010 and 2011, used the firms to divert public funds through procurement fraud.

The EFCC equally accused Orosanye and the others of using inflated biometrics enrolment contracts, collective allowances and other schemes to siphon money from accounts containing pensioners’ funds.

The commission also tendered a report of the Auditor-General of the Federation on the Federal Government’s pension accounts which indicted Oronsaye and others of wrongdoing.

