In a tragic incident, Magistrate Court 1, located within the premises of the Ebonyi State High Court, has been ravaged by a fierce fire, resulting in the complete destruction of the building and the loss of vital exhibits and documents.

The court building is closely linked to the Magistrate Court Registrar’s office, further intensifying the impact of this catastrophic event.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the late hours of Thursday, reducing the properties confiscated by the court from law offenders to ashes.

A Magistrate, who preferred to remain anonymous, accompanied journalists on a tour of the charred remains.

He revealed that he and several other court staff, who reside in the vicinity of the Magistrate Court, were awakened by the inferno.

“We were startled by the blaze. We live in close proximity to the court premises. Upon arrival, we attempted to douse the flames using our fire extinguishers. However, when I discharged one of the extinguishers, the fire unexpectedly escalated, exacerbating the situation,” the Magistrate disclosed.

He continued, “By then, our security personnel had fled the scene. We promptly contacted the state fire service, who arrived and assisted in extinguishing the fire. However, before their arrival, we had exhausted our fire extinguishers.”

Nnenna Onuoha, the Chief Registrar of the state high court, confirmed the incident, providing an initial estimate of the damage caused by the fire, which is estimated to be around N40 million.

She recounted the events of that fateful day, stating, “In the early hours of June 3rd, we received distress calls from individuals residing in the magistrate quarters, alerting us to the fire engulfing our court.

We hurried to the scene and witnessed the complete devastation of the court premises. After inquiries, it was revealed that the fire originated from a transformer.”

“On receiving the distress call, the Ebonyi State Fire Service was contacted, and they promptly arrived to assist us in extinguishing the fire.





As you can see, the entire building has been consumed by the flames. A rough estimation of the property loss amounts to approximately N40 million. Regrettably, numerous exhibits within the court were also destroyed,” Onuoha lamented.

