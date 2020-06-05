Kogi robbery attacks: IGP orders manhunt for perpetrators

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack on Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State which occurred on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP.

According to the statement, the IGP while condemning the incident, ordered the immediate deployment of a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Federal-SARS to Kogi State to ensure that the criminals were apprehended and brought to book.

In addition, the IGP also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the security arrangement in Kogi State and its environs so as to prevent any future occurrence of such untoward incident in the state.

The AIG was also directed to personally oversee the ongoing investigations into the attack and coordinate intelligence that would lead to unearthing the whereabouts of the hoodlums and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The IGP who condoled the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives in the course of duty during the encounter with the hoodlums called on the Isanlu Community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that would help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.

The bandits had on Thursday struck in the Isanlu town, attacked its Police station, killed the Divisional Police Officer, DPO and others before attacking a Commercial bank.

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… IGP IGP IGP IGPRead full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE