FAAN sanitises airports, cracks down on airport tankers, other illicit operators

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has ordered the immediate removal of tankers parked indiscriminately around airport corridors, citing security risks and the visual blight they pose to the nation’s gateway terminals.

FAAN Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, issued the directive during a stakeholder engagement forum in Lagos, emphasising that the presence of these tankers is both unsafe and embarrassing.

Kuku expressed deep concern over the proliferation of tankers and limousines along Lagos Airport Road, describing the situation as unacceptable.

She noted that most of the tankers do not belong to registered airport operators and have no legitimate business operating within the airport vicinity.

FAAN had given operators multiple warnings and ample notice—some dating back six months—before moving to enforce the evacuations.

The agency has already contacted relevant security agencies and associations representing the operators to ensure a coordinated and lawful removal process.

In collaboration with the Lagos State Government, FAAN has designated trailer parks in strategic parts of the state, and tanker operators are expected to relocate immediately.

ALSO READ:Kwara govt flags off 2025 maternal, child health week

To reduce dependency on tankers, FAAN is working to reactivate pipeline hydrant systems such as JUHI-1 and JUHI-2, which will help minimise security threats and improve the appearance of airport surroundings.

Kuku also warned informal operators along the airport corridor, particularly on Lagos Airport Road, to vacate or face similar enforcement actions.

“FAAN is conducting a full re-registration of all full-time operators to distinguish legitimate businesses from illegal entrants. The agency is also introducing a queue system and exploring tech-based coordination for car hire services to ensure orderly operations,” Kuku stressed.

She emphasised that FAAN will no longer tolerate unregulated activities and is prepared to take drastic measures to restore order around airport terminals.

This comes as the agency works to implement automation and digital management systems as standard practice at Nigerian airports.

The FAAN MD called for “sidebar conversations” with business operators along the airport road who believe they should remain, stressing that order must return to the airport environment.

With a clear tone of finality, Kuku reiterated that FAAN will no longer stand by while national gateways are reduced to chaotic truck stops and unregulated business zones.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE