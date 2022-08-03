Kogi poly rector clamps down on lecturers selling textbooks, handouts to students

The rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Dr. Salisu Usman Ogbo, has warned lecturers selling textbooks and handouts to students of the institution to desist from this act.

He gave the warning, on Wednesday when women in leadership positions in Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja honoured him for his outstanding achievement for the institution in the last year.

He stated that selling handouts and textbooks to students is not accepted in the institution.

He also noted that lecturers in other Kogi state-owned institutions never sold handouts and textbooks to their students and he wondered why some lecturers in the institution are trying to make things difficult for the students.

He said that his administration will do everything possible to make the institution one of the best in the country.

Earlier, women in leadership positions in the institution took turns to highlight the achievement of Kogi State Polytechnic under Dr. Ogbo and pledged their continuous support to the success of the polytechnic under the present leadership.

In her address, the Dean, School of General Studies, Mrs. Balagbogbo while appreciating the rector for his exemplary leadership said Dr. Ogbo is a firm believer in gender equality like Governor Yahaya Bello.





According to her, under the current leadership, there has been massive infrastructural development as Dr. Ogbo remains a man of good conduct and a peace builder in the polytechnic.

The polytechnic librarian, Mrs. Omolola Audu while acknowledging the contribution of the leadership of the polytechnic thanked Dr. Ogbo for identifying with women.

”We thank God for this adage that says when you train a woman you train a nation. We have never had things good in the polytechnic since I came to Kogi Polytechnic in 2000. Dr. Salisu Ogbo changed everything for us. God will never forsake you sir for your contributions to humanity.”

In his acceptance speech, the rector, Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Usman Ogbo described the day as historic adding that, this will encourage him to do more for the institution.