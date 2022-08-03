Gunmen ambush Police AIG, Madaki, kill orderly

Some unidentified gunmen believed to be bandits operating in the Lame/Burra forest in Bauchi State on Tuesday attacked the convoy of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Audu Madaki injuring him and killing one of his Police guards.

Reports have it that the convoy which was on its way out of Bauchi was attacked by the terrorist group in the Barde Zangidi area in Toro LGA of Bauchi State at about 2.30 pm.

A reliable source at the Zone 12 headquarters in Bauchi told our Correspondent that AIG Audu Madaki was shot at and injured during the attack while his orderly was shot dead.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja while security has been beefed up around the Zone just as another source revealed that armed Police personnel have been drafted to the area to comb the bush in order to fish out the terrorists.

All efforts to get confirmation of the situation officially from the Zonal PPRO, Thomas Goni failed as he neither picked up the calls nor responded to messages sent to his mobile phone number.

