The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kogi state on Thursday inaugurated a steering committee charged with the responsibility of driving the labour party memberships.

The 10-man committee Chaired by Isa Abubakar was inaugurated on behalf of the NLC president, Ayuba Waba by the State Chairman of the (NLC), Onu Edoka.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Lokoja, Edoka said that the committee would be responsible for recruiting members across all labour unions to enable the labour party to take its rightful place in the unfolding political dispensation.

He charged members to be up and doing in liaising with various labour unions in the state mobilising them and getting them registered with the aim of reviving the labour party for participation in the unfolding political arrangements if not in 2023, the party would have been strong enough to be a force to reckon with in 2027 and beyond.

” The interest of the working populace should be well represented, that is why you must mobilise all workers under one umbrella and speak with one voice so that our collective interest could be better protected.”

His words “The committee members must work to mobilise to work on the workers to belong to that party that will work for their interests”.





Members include Abubakar Isah, Usman Teslim, Ayejan Michael, John Maje,Simon otewole Hilary Ilah, Obansa Ibrahim and Aushat Aduku.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

Kogi NLC inaugurates steering committee to drive labour party memberships

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

Kogi NLC inaugurates steering committee to drive labour party memberships