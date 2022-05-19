Fayemi reiterates commitment to timely completion of projects

By Tribune Online
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has expressed delight at the pace and quality of work at the Ekiti airport, model colleges and other projects embarked upon by his administration with an assurance to complete the projects before the expiration of his administration in October.
Fayemi stated this in a chat with journalists after inspecting ongoing terminal buildings, runway and other sections of the Ekiti airport in Ado Ekiti during a tour of projects within the state capital on Thursday.
The Governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the company in charge of the projects to deliver within the agreed frame time, said over 720  workers are currently working 24 hours at the airport project site.


He added that the company had no reason not to deliver at the expected time frame because it has the necessary materials, equipment, experience, and expertise required for the timely completion of the project.
According to him, “the terminal, the runway is almost completely done, the major section of it is already asphalted, the rest is just concrete stone base and it will be asphalted and I believe they will complete that within the time frame we have agreed.
“Now they have started the terminal building and the access road connecting the main Ado Ekiti-  Ijan road through the airport and I think they are on course, they are on time and I have every confidence that they will finish before I leave the job.
“We have tried them before, we know they will do it, they did the Ado-Iyin road and they are doing this. They will soon start the Omisanjana road so they do have the experience,  knowledge and expertise to accomplish the task given to them and we are impressed.”
The Governor who also visited the ongoing ultra-modern Chamber of the Council of traditional rulers, Harding Model College, the Bus terminal and the UBEC Model School all in Ado Ekiti, said he was pleased with the pace and quality of work done in each of the places visited.
He said the Harding Memory College is a mega school which is designed to accommodate 36 classrooms with laboratories, sickbay, ICT, and library staff quarters, and would provide parents with the opportunity to put their children and wards in a public school that is conducive to modern facilities and well-trained teachers.
The Governor said the school, upon completion, would accommodate a large number of pupils who ordinarily would have gained admission to some of the missionary schools returned by the state government to their original owners.
He added that the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Model School at the Ekiti Knowledge Zone area would provide space for students at Ago Aduloju and Ago Ayegunle, as well as address the distance challenges of the students who usually go to Ijan Ekiti to school.

