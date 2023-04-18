Dino Melaye, the flag-bearer of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi, has denied allegations that he bribed his way to clinch the party’s ticket.

Recall some aggrieved members have faulted the emergence of Dino Melaye as the PDP governorship candidate for Kogi November 2023 election alleging the latter’s votes were a product of a tainted delegates’ list.

“Without an iota of doubt, I make bold to say that Senator Melaye’s victory is a pyrrhic one.

“This victory portends great danger to the unity of our party and the prospect of winning the November 11 governorship election.

“The primary that threw up Senator Melaye was flawed; 158 delegates, who emerged from the state ad hoc congress of March 29, 2023, were replaced by the woeful Senator Abdul Ningi Congress Committee, working in concert with Melaye’s enablers within the party hierarchy at the highest level,” former Kogi Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi had alleged in a statement credited to them.

But, reacting on Channels Television Politics Today monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Tuesday, Dino Melaye said the “anointing oil” he gave delegates “did the magic”.

He also disagreed with claims that the delegates’ list was manipulated before the election adding that his margin of win doubled the allegedly manipulated list that was replaced according to the complainants.

In the primary, Dino polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jabiru Usman who polled 127 votes.

The chairman, PDP primary Election Committee, Ahmed Makarfi announced the results on Sunday at end of the indirect primary held in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

A former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi scored 77 votes and the PDP governorship candidate in 2019, Musa Wada had a total of 56 votes.

