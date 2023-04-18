The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party in Asaba has suspended the Bashir Apapa-led Labour Party and extended the tenure of the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) by 12 months.

The decision was made at the NEC meeting attended by key stakeholders, including the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, National Assembly members-elect, INEC, NLC, and TUC.

In a statement signed by the Deputy National Chairman, Comrade Ladi lliya, and the Deputy National Secretary and Acting Youth Leader Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, the NEC suspended several NWC members, including Lamidi Apapa, Alhaji Salem Lawal, Prince Favour Reuben, Gbenga Daramola, Samuel Akingbade, and Mohammed Akali, for alleged anti-party activities.

The NEC also condemned the use of security agencies by government officials to harass and intimidate voters, leading to the manipulation of election results. The party called on the judiciary to promote acts that enhance democracy, fundamental freedom, the rule of law, and the doctrine of separation of powers.

The NEC sympathized with Nigerians who have continued to suffer from poverty, hunger, unemployment, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and underdevelopment. The party promised to change these narratives when in power.

Furthermore, the NEC extended the tenure of the NWC for 12 months in line with the party’s constitution and best practices. The party noted that the controversies and bad blood generated by the elective convention and numerous court cases made it inappropriate to convene a national convention. The party expressed confidence in the Abure-led NWC to reorganize the party and lead it to victory.

“NEC noted that this is in line with the best practices of the party. In 2012, when the Convention fell due and could not hold as scheduled, National Executive Council (NEC) in session extended the tenure of the NWC and the convention was held in 2014 in session extended the tenure of the NWC and the Convention was held in 2014.

In 2018, when the Convention became due and Convention could not be held, the NEC in a session held in Minna, Niger State extended the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) before the Convention was held in 2019,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…