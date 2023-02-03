The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Friday, sworn in Justice Josiah Majebi as substantive Chief Judge of Kogi State, saying his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

“We can get more accomplished with determination and courage in the quest for an egalitarian society,” he said.

The Governor described the Chief Judge as a product of due process, explaining that his inauguration followed the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“He has the experience, character and education to occupy the office following his cognate experience”.

The Governor noted that Nigeria presently needed a vibrant judiciary that will live up to expectations.

Governor Bello urged the Chief Judge to use his wealth of experience in advancing the state judiciary.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Muhammed Sani, (SAN) who was represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Abeeb Abdullahi described the Governor as the best in the history of the state.

According to him, the recent naming of Governor Yahaya Bello as one of the six performing governors by the President was justifiable as seen in the development programmes.

He expressed appreciation to the state house of assembly for prompt confirmation of the appointment of the Chief Judge.

In his response, the new Chief Judge said his vision was to ensure judicial integrity.

According to him, a council of judges has been instituted along others to achieve set objectives in the state judiciary.





Justice Majebi also said he established some directorates and units as well as welfare initiatives for staff.

The Chief Judge thanked the Governor, the national judicial council and other stakeholders for their support, assuring that first line judicial service will not be compromised under his leadership.

The citation of the Chief Judge was earlier read by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Doctor (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Justice Josiah Majebi was appointed Acting Chief Judge on 27th June, last year.

