A delegation of governors elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They were believed to have requested for the meeting to try to get the President to shift grounds on the cashless policy implementation, which had engendered some hardship among citizens.

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has recently assumed the vanguard of the ruling party governors pressing for the review of the cash swap policy, which he argues, is targeted against the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu’s election bid by those he said are elements within the Villa.

He was at the meeting also attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told waiting for correspondents after the meeting that there would be no briefing, saying that a statement would be issued on the outcome.

Other APC governors sighted at the meeting are those of Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Zamfara, Kebbi, Yobe, Lagos, Kano, Kwara, and Niger states.

But speaking on his way out of the villa, Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State, told correspondents that the governors requested the President to extend the deadline for the swapping of old currency with the redesigned notes.

“Our request is for the deadline to be shifted. Not only shifted but the old currency should go along with the new currency until the old currency dies a natural death. Which is possible,” he said.

On whether President Buhari gave any assurances that their request would be honored, the Kano governor stated: “He said he will look into that”.

