The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to remain totally neutral and transparent in its activities concerning the forthcoming general elections.

The students body made the call in a statement made available to Tribune Online by the national public relations officer of the association, Mr Tope Giwa, on Friday.

According to the statement, NANS as a body is closely observing and monitoring all INEC activities as regards the ongoing electoral process in the country.

“We expect INEC to go strictly by the rules of the game and be fair and impartial to all political parties and at end deliver nothing other than credible elections for Nigerians.”

“So, we the students just as many other Nigerians are shall continue to watch and monitor INEC actions and inactions till the elections are over.

“We all know that this year’s elections would not be like every other before now in the country.

“The elections hold a great significance in the future of Nigeria and its people.

“So, we are all eagered to use this election particularly the presidential election to bring about a real change that will make us to overcome the overwhelming challenges imposed on us by the current government.

“So, INEC must not in anyway allow itself to be swayed by any political party or individual, rather to safeguard the will of the people and protect the integrity of their votes.”

The students, however, disclosed that they still have many among them who registered for the Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) while in schools and yet to collect their PVCs even as of today.

They therefore urged INEC to make a special arrangement for such students across campuses to collect their PVCs to enable them to participate in the voting.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE