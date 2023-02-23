Israel Arogbonlo

Barely 48 hours before the 2023 general elections, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused workers of a construction firm of allegedly conspiring with the Kogi State Government to cut off roads to prevent INEC officials and other stakeholders from accessing the senatorial district.

In a live Facebook video obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the PDP candidate alleged that the government ordered excavation of all access roads linking to her hometown.

According to her, this is a planned attack to disrupt Saturday’s polls in the State, calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

As of the time of filing this report, the said construction firm has already dug pits in four major access roads in Okehi local government area.

When contacted, the State Commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo, could not be reached as he was declining calls put across to him by our reporter.

