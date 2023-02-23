By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The disgraced R&B singer, Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly has bag additional 20-year prison term on Thursday, but he will serve nearly all of the sentence simultaneously alongside the sentence he received in 2022.

Following a high-profile trial in New York in 2021, he was found guilty of racketeering and trafficking, which came after years of accusations throughout his career.

This additional sentence means Kelly will serve no more than 31 years. He will be eligible for release at around age 80.

The central question going into the sentencing in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago, US, was whether District Judge Harry Leinenweber would order the 56-year-old to serve the additional sentence simultaneously with or only after he completes 30 years.

The latter would have been equal to a life sentence.