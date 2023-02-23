By: Leon Usigbe, Abuja

The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has alleged the existence of a plan by some elements in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to foment violence in some states with the aim of forcing the postponement of Saturday’s election.

Making the claim in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant, Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president added that the alternative plan was to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold staggered rather than simultaneous elections across the country.

The PDP flag bearer warned that failure to hold elections on the same day across the country would be an invitation to rigging.

According to him, the violence in parts of Kano on Thursday was a prelude to the plan.

“Today, there was serious violence at the Kwanar Dangora on the outskirts of Kano City. This is a state where the APC holds sway. They have already started with the violence as they did in 2019, where they forced a rerun and then used violence to win.

“We also have it on good authority that this will happen in Borno, Yobe, Kaduna,” he said.

Atiku commended the Nigeria Police Force for arresting and arraigning APC federal lawmaker in Rivers State, Hon. Ephraim Nwuzi, who was caught on video discussing plans to attack electoral officials in the state.

He urged the police not to leave any stone unturned ahead of the election, especially in Rivers State, which he described as one of the most volatile during elections.

He added: “We commend the police for arresting and arraigning the lawmaker representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Ephraim Nwuzi. His utterance is evidence that the APC has a grand plan to foment violence on election day. This is their only strategy to hold on to power after failing Nigerians.”

“Ebonyi, Cross River, and Imo are all traditional PDP strongholds. However, their governors are members of the APC. “The police, the military, and other security agencies must therefore keep an eye on these states in order to prevent violence.”

The PDP candidate, who commended deployment of sizeable number of security agents in Lagos, said local government areas such as Oshodi/Isolo, Amuwo Odofin, Eti Osa, Ikorodu, Ojo, Ajeromi/Ifelodun and Surulere must be put on high alert to forestall intimidation and rigging.

Atiku further stated: “There have been complaints about voter suppression in Lagos in the past. In the 2019 presidential election, Oshodi/Isolo witnessed violence, which forced elections to be cancelled in some polling units. Even in Eti Osa today, a council official and traditional leader vowed to evict traders if they don’t vote for the APC.

“They are doing this to impress their master and godfather, Bola Tinubu, and we hope the international observers are seeing this. We commend the police for summoning those behind the threats against non-indigenes. But more efforts must be channeled towards arresting more of such bigots.”

