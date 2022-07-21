The Kogi State House of Assembly has approved the request by Governor Yahaya Bello to borrow the sum of 3 billion Naira to fund the Nigeria Covid Nineteen Action Recovery And Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) projects in the state.
The approval followed the consideration of the letter sent to the Assembly by Governor Bello requesting the house to approve the said amount for the funding of world bank assisted projects through the NG-CARES.
The Speaker of the House while reading the letter of Mr Governor, noted that the facility would be taken from Zenith bank and repayment would be done on monthly basis from the state allocation on Frontline charge.
Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello's N3b loan request
