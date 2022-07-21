President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the second since the recent terrorist attack on the Kuje Correctional facility in Abuja, which led to the release of hardened insurgents.

Present at the meeting taking place inside the council chambers are the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha; the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor; chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abu, among other top security chiefs.

More details later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike





The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

Buhari presides over national security council meeting

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs