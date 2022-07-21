Buhari presides over national security council meeting

Latest News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
national security council meeting, FG inaugurates multimillion naira erosion, I'm working on new, Deploy special security forces, I’m distressed by Sokoto, Buhari mourns Gen Wushishi, Nigeria still Africa’s most, Presidency attacks SERAP, Buhari orders suspension of inauguration of newly constituted NNPC board, Why Buhari must act immediately, total COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Nigeria can attract, sustain foreign direct investments, measures to check climate change, Buhari opposes measures , Buhari approves construction of 14-bed space  presidential clinic with N21.9 bn, Buhari in closed-door meeting, Buhari, Stop politicians from using dirty money , Gbong Gwong Jos at 70, Buhari raises 2022 budget, Buhari to unveil book on Nigeria’s beauty, tourism potential, RMAFC to submit new formula ,security chiefs meet Thursday, Buhari congratulates Zambia’s President-elect, No part of Nigeria, Buhari condoles with Gov Abiodun, NALDA's first integrated farm, Peer review of governance, Kidnapping of students in northern, traditional ruler writes Buhari, Back-to-land policy, fund for poverty reduction, Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC, appoints five new permanent secretaries, I remain indebted to Nigerians, It will take time, Buhari to address Nigerians, Buhari says Deep Blue security, Buhari wants renewed global, There’s a lot of pressure, FG targets three million, Buhari says insecurity, Nigerian media industry, Buhari begs elite, Buhari calls for prayers, Buhari mourns victims, Senate to meet with Buhari, FG counters survey , FG dissolves UI council, Buhari commiserates with Equatorial Guinea, Niger Republic highest award

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the second since the recent terrorist attack on the Kuje Correctional facility in Abuja, which led to the release of hardened insurgents.

Present at the meeting taking place inside the council chambers are the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha; the chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor; chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the chief of air staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abu, among other top security chiefs.

More details later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike


The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

  • Buhari presides over national security council meeting

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

  • Buhari presides over national security council meeting

You might also like
Latest News

Kogi assembly approves Yahaya Bello’s N3b loan request

Latest News

Catholic priest’s murder: I won’t give security chiefs rest ― Buhari

Latest News

IBEDC begins mobile metering for Ibadan customers

Latest News

Kwara community bemoans 6-month power outage, seeks government’s intervention

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More