Kogi 2024: Group drums support for power retention in Central

Kogi West Vision Initiatives, a pressure group established to demand for power to shift to Kogi West Senatorial District in the next political dispensation, has enjoined Kogi indigenes, particularly those from Kogi West Senatorial District, to support the efforts of Governor Yahaya Bello to institutionalise equity, justice and fairness in the governance of the state.

In a press statement made available to Tribune Online, the President and Secretary General of the group, Chief Babajide Olorunmaiye and Archdeacon Oluwasegun Thomas respectively, the group agreed to support the retention of the governorship position to the Central Senatorial District in the spirit of EBIGO, an acronym for Ebira, Igala, Okun.

Each component represents not just the tribes mentioned above, but also the Senatorial Districts in the state.

“The Igalas have done 16 years, so we are supporting the Ebiras to complete their own 16 years, after which power will shift to the Western Senatorial District (Okun), who will also hold sway for 16 years. This is the equity, justice and fairness being demanded,” said the officers.

The statement added, “Our group has aligned with the recent position of the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Matthew Kolawole on the need to allow an Ebira successor to Governor Bello to enable the Central Senatorial District to complete their fair share of EBIGO agenda.”

The pressure group expressed its appreciation to Governor Bello for the ongoing projects in the state, especially the first flyover bridge in Lokoja and the Specialist Hospital in GEGU as well as many roads across the seven local governments areas in the West.

