Nigerian Economic Summit to rally stakeholders to discuss political leadership

The upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES28) will galvanise stakeholders to discuss actionable frameworks for transformative political leadership and effective governance, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said.

NESG said the outcome of the Summit with the theme “2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity,” will facilitate economic growth and nation-building.

NESG in a statement made available to journalists, further stated that NES #28 presents the best opportunity for stakeholders to agree on a consensus on the national and sub-national imperatives for economic security, social justice, conscientious governance, political stability and environmental sustainability.

“It can be said that the most critical challenge confronting Nigeria is leadership. The present and past leaders of Nigeria seem to have failed to provide quality leadership capable of addressing the numerous challenges confronting the country.

“These leadership challenges are evidenced in political, social and economic instability and the prevalence of ethnic, communal and religious crises, which have bedevilled Nigerian socio-economic development.

“Nigerian citizens are faced with everyday anxieties due to the unprecedented rise in insecurity. Kidnappings, massacre and bribery have permeated all cadres in the country and present a case for structural and administrative reformation.

“Corruption and political bickering for personal interests continue to pervade Nigeria’s political and social systems.

“The consequences of corruption are evident in Nigeria’s economic performance and the high increase in the cost of living and poverty.

“The high unemployment rates, the ever-widening gaps between the rich and poor and the declining foreign direct inflows pose a threat to economic growth.

“Leadership and good governance are crucial to realising any giant stride taken in pursuit of development anywhere in the world, Nigeria is not an exception.





“To tackle the challenges of leadership that bedevil our country, Nigeria needs sound ethical leadership that is rooted in respect, service, justice, honesty and community.

“Leaders who place fairness at the centre of decision making, including the challenging task of being fair to individuals as well as to the common interest of the community they serve.

“Nigeria deserves transformational leadership that will invoke change from within, a leader that puts people first while being a visionary force that will reinvigorate the citizenry by empowering all Nigerians,” the statement said.

It, therefore, stated that the summit hopes to discern the imperatives for harnessing Nigeria’s latent human capital wealth as a means of securing its collective future by identifying critical factors for effective policy implementation for sustained economic growth.

NESG further stated that the #NES28 will also highlight stakeholder actions needed to eliminate barriers to inclusive economic growth and development; Identify pragmatic initiatives to elicit economic leadership at the subnational levels, by adopting a “Bottom Up” approach to economic growth and development and articulate the economic agenda for the incoming leaders in 2023 and beyond.

