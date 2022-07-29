Hajj 2022: Nigeria loses another pilgrim in Mecca

ANOTHER Nigerian pilgrim, Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru from Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, has died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

His death has brought to five the number of Nigerians who have died in the holy land during the 2022 hajj season.

The Executive Secretary of the Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, announced the death of Zungeru in a statement from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Makun Lapai did not disclose the circumstances that surrounded the death of the pilgrim but said that the burial rites would be conducted by Saudi Arabia authorities.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Zungeru and beseeched Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Zungeru was predeceased in Mecca by pilgrims from Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau states, Hajiya Aisha Ahmed, Hajiya Hasiya Aminu and Abdulhadi Adam, respectively, as well as a member of the Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Abdulrahman Maigona.

In a related development, two Ghanaian pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia this year, according to Ghana hajj board’s director of finance, Hamza Farouk.

Ghanaguardian.com reported that the two were among the 3069 pilgrims who made the Hajj this year.

According to Farouk, the two—a male and a female—died of natural causes as they left Mecca for the hajj.

Farouk said in a statement to the media in Accra: “We started the preparation barely six weeks to the hajj. Normally, this exercise takes six months.

“Therefore, there were many people who had misgivings at one point and felt it would never be possible but, insha Allah, it was a success.

“We have managed to go with our entire quota of 3,069 pilgrims. Everybody except two pilgrims is back home safely. They both died of natural causes.”

He added that individuals who couldn’t attend the hajj will receive refunds.

