Umahi orders arrest of APC Chairman, Rep candidate after death of policeman, two others

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha and Candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Chief Eni Uduma Chima following their alleged involvement in the killing of a three persons in their community.

According to the Special Assistant to Governor on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, Umahi gave the directive during an on the spot assessment of the level of damages in the area.

Oko also noted that the Governor has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest all those connected with the carnage and ensure they face justice.

He added that the Governor has announced the suspension of all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns and urged the Commissioner of Police to saturate the area with security presence to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

As at the time of filing this report, the whole Ekoli Edda has been cordoned off by the combined team of the Police, Army and the Ebubeagu Security outfit.