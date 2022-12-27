Calabar Carnival: Ayade expresses sadness over incident, cancels Bikers’ parade

Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has expressed sadness over the ugly incident where an errant motorist plowed into a crowd that thronged the Carnival route to watch the bikers parade.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Barrister Christian Ita said Governor Ayade is devastated by the incident and has directed security agencies to apprehend the motorist who is on the run.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…

FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts

The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…

Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss

The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…

Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally

LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…

While sympathizing with the victims of the accident and their families, the governor, according to the statement, ordered an immediate investigation to unravel how the motorist was able to get through security barricades to have access to the routes which were closed to the public.





Ita said the Governor directed the immediate discontinuation of the Bikers parade in honor of the victims of the accident.

Governor Ayade while promising to ensure the culprit is arrested and brought to book, however, sued for calm.