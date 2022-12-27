2023: Atiku will hand over to Igbo after his tenure, says Wabara

The people of South East have been urged not to be in a hurry over the 2023 presidential bid as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will hand over to them after his tenure in 2031 if he wins.

This was the submission of the acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Adolphus Wabara during the inauguration of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Umuahia, Abia State capital, on Tuesday.

The former Senate President urged the region to vote en mass for PDP in 2023.

“There is no way Ndigbo could get the President. (During the PDP presidential primary) Ndigbo had 95 votes but only 14 was given to an Igbo aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim.

“If you look at the logic, I get confused that Abia is confused. Let us go to where the president will emerge.

“We should use our brain to follow it. Let us show course when he has promised to hand over to an Igbo man.

“Our overall leader is a man of God who will not victimise us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Prince Arthur Eze, a businessman and prominent Anambra indigene has disassociated himself from the presidential ambition of the Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Eze said he was not part of Obi’s presidential aspiration because he has seen that the former Anambra State governor cannot win votes in the South West and in the North.

“I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north – he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he could not win; so that he would not waste his time and money,” he said.