The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended the government for the release of Kuriga primary school pupils.

The CNG also commended stakeholders who worked tirelessly to secure the safe and unharmed release of the innocent school kids who were recently abducted by bandits.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the CNG appreciated the National Security Adviser, Kaduna State Government, community leaders, traditional rulers, and other concerned individuals who played crucial roles in ensuring the quick resolution of this unfortunate incident.

“We are equally grateful to the gallant officers of the Nigerian military and other security operatives who risked their lives to ensure the safety and well-being of our children. Their dedication and professionalism have once again demonstrated that they remain committed to protecting the citizens of Nigeria, especially the most vulnerable members of our society.

“The CNG, therefore, renews its call on the government and security operatives to remain on their toes until all other students and vulnerable Nigerians being held captive by bandits are freed and communities prone to attacks are securely protected,” the statement said.

The CNG, however, observed spikes of attacks recently in Katsina and Zamfara states, where terrorists continue to unleash mayhem and destruction on our people.

“We are reiterating our call to the concerned state governors to redouble their efforts and work closely with the Federal Government to address the surge in violent attacks against innocent citizens in their communities,” CNG said.

The CNG also urged stakeholders to remain vigilant and continue working towards ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the hotline areas.

“We at the CNG have been clamouring for a multidimensional approach to tackling the monster of insecurity through collaborative engagement that involves teaming up with security forces, the general public, and other designated critical stakeholders to get rid of the menace in our communities.

“Therefore, the CNG reiterates its commitment to promoting peace, unity, and development throughout the region, as well as advocating for policies that prioritise the welfare of the most vulnerable members of society.

“Lastly, we thank the general public for their prayers, support, and solidarity during this trying period. The CNG calls on all northerners and friends of the North to recommit themselves to seeking divine intervention to address the security and economic challenges bedevilling the region, particularly as Muslim faithful are deeply engrossed in the spiritual journey of the holy month of Ramadan,” the statement added.

