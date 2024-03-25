Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has said that Nigerians from all spheres, irrespective of race, tribe, beliefs, or profession, have roles to play in changing the negative narratives, which will help to position the country for greatness.

The deputy governor made the call while speaking at the 4th Annual Ramadan lecture/prayer in memory of the late Oba Muftau Olatunji Hamzat with the title “Roles and Responsibilities of Leaders and Followers in Correcting Societal Vices,” held at Yaya Abatan, Ogba, Lagos.

Hamzat posited that every Nigerian, either in government or not, had a vital role to play in the development of the country and curbing social vices, emphasising that government alone cannot do everything, hence the need for all hands to be on deck and ready to play their roles in their different spaces.

“All of us in our different spheres have roles to play; we all have to contribute, and the government, of course, has a bigger role to ensure that the comfort and peaceful existence of everybody is not jeopardised,” he said.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to join hands with the government to make sure that the country becomes a better place to live for all.

On the topic of the lecture, Hamzat charged parents to take good care of their children and train them to be obedient and good citizens, saying that they should urge them to shun all forms of social vices and always monitor their movements, deeds, and the kind of associations they keep.

President of Ifako/Ijaye Muslim Community, Alhaji Lateef Ayodeji Sumonu, earlier in his welcome address, noted that Ramadan is a period of reflection and spiritual growth and a time Muslims come together to renew their faith, strengthen their bonds with Allah, and seek forgiveness for their shortcomings.

According to him, it is also a time of compassion, generosity, and selflessness.

Speaking on the significant role played by the late Oba Olatunji Hamzat in the development of the community, Alhaji Sumonu stated that the late monarch was not only a leader in the community but also a beacon of hope and a champion of unity, adding that his unwavering commitment to serving others, irrespective of their background and beliefs, left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“As we embark on the journey of self-discovery and renewal during Ramadan, let us draw inspiration from the life and legacy of the late Oba Alhaji Muftau Olatunji Hamzat. Let us strive to emulate his compassion, his kindness, and his unwavering dedication to making our community a better place for all,” Sumonu stated.

In his Lecture titled: “Roles and Responsibilities of Leaders and Followers in Correcting Societal Vices,” Sheikh Kamarudeen Adebisi Yesir said every citizen had a role to play in the development of the nation and not only the responsibility of the leaders.

Yesir, while noting that all the citizens sought in the country were their rights, said they must all carry out their responsibilities and cooperate with the government in ensuring that there was peace and growth in the country, urging them

“All we seek in the country is our rights, forgetting that we all also have roles and responsibilities to play in making our nation peaceful and great,” he said.

The guest lecturer noted that to overcome some of the societal vices in the nation, the people needed to surrender everything to Allah as obliged in the Holy Quran for everyone to be responsible for the development of the country.

Yesir enjoined clerics to use their good teachings and sermons to reframe the citizens’ mindset, even as he equally enjoined Nigerians to shun societal vices and corruption, stressing that the country would be a better place for all to live if this was done.

