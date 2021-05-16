Kidnapping in schools: student movement calls for international help

The Student Christian Movement of Nigeria (SCM) has called on international bodies to help Nigeria avert greater cataclysm which might ensue if insecurity in the country persists.

The newly-elected National President of SCM, Mrs Ebere Ubesie, made the call at a press conference held in Ibadan on the spate of kidnappings and abductions in Nigerian schools.

Speaking, Ubesie decried that perpetrators of the crisis were taking advantage of government muted approval to extend their evil to students’ communities to kidnap and capture at will.

To this end, Ubesie urged the Nigerian government to be more decisive in taking steps to lay to rest the various challenges combating the country’s security.

She lamented that although there had been series of protest to call the attention of the government to the situation, the issues had only gotten worse and spread to other parts of the country.

Ubesie said: “The security situation in Nigeria today has reached a tragic climax that is beyond the expectations of an average citizen.

“For the past five years, there has been a steady increase in violence and systematic cleansing of many ethnic groups and clans starting from the Middle Belt region allegedly perpetrated by the Fulani herdsmen.

“There has also been a crescendo of protests which has gone unheard and unheeded until the present overflow to the Southern regions of the country.

“In all these crises, there is no controversy as to the perpetrators of this evil which has taken an ethno-religious colouration.

“In extreme cases like that of the Greenfield University Kaduna, the lives of innocent students have been wasted.

“Deaths, rapes, kidnappings and bandits have reached a proportion that has defied any known efforts of the present government.

“Although some of the crimes have been committed in broad daylight, the perpetrators were often not brought to justice.

“The Student Christian Movement of Nigeria hereby lends her noble voice and cry out to the international bodies, the world at large and everybody who is a lover of peace and justice to prevail on this government.

“This is in order to avert greater cataclysm and war which might ensue if this evil trend continues.”

